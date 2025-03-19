Flatiron Health irons out pact to bring data capture tech to National Cancer Institute trial sites

Health tech company Flatiron Health, an independent affiliate of the Roche Group, is expanding the reach of its clinical data capture tool through a pact with NRG Oncology.

NRG Oncology is a research consortium that is part of the National Clinical Trials Network at the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute. In the partnership, Flatiron will provide its application that captures and transfers data by connecting electronic health record to electronic data capture, according to a March 19 release. The tool, dubbed Flatiron Clinical Pipe, will be used for a multicenter clinical trial run by NRG.

NRG's network of sites totals more than 1,300. The number of sites participating in the trial at the center of the partnership was not disclosed.

The goal of the partnership is to speed up study timelines and streamline processes for research teams working at NRG’s sites. The partners will also assess how Flatiron’s tool fares compared to traditional data entry methods, Flatiron said in the release.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“By putting our cutting-edge technology in the hands of more research teams, Flatiron and NRG will enhance our ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and reduce time and effort of study data capture, ultimately accelerating evidence generation and improvements in care for people with cancer,” Alex Deyle, Flatiron’s general manager of clinical research, said in the release.

Past research from Flatiron, published in the journal ESMO Real World Data and Digital Oncology in February, found that the Clinical Pipe tool enabled users to transfer patient data into case reports and submit them in 37 seconds on average.

Flatiron’s other Clinical Pipe partners include Sanofi, with the Big Pharma signing a 2023 deal with Flatiron to use the data transfer tool in its own oncology sites.

And, last May, the New York-based firm expanded its tech’s reach further, bringing it to the Association of Cancer Care Centers' network of community cancer centers.

Roche bought Flatiron Health in 2018 for $1.9 billion but has since mulled the possibility of selling the formerly Alphabet-backed health tech firm, according to reports from late last year.