ACCC to integrate Flatiron clinical trial tech into cancer center network

Flatiron Health’s technology for connecting electronic health records and electronic data captures in clinical trials will be integrated into the Association of Cancer Care Center’s (ACCC's) network of community cancer centers, according to a May 13 press release. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This partnership with ACCC has myriad benefits, with one of the most important being the ability to reduce research staff workloads,” Ivy Altomare, M.D., head of research oncology in the clinical research unit at Flatiron, said in the release.

The platform that the ACCC will integrate under the deal is dubbed "Flatiron Clinical Pipe." The technology streamlines clinical trial operations by connecting EHRs with clinical trial EDC software, so patient data collected at point of care only need to be entered into one system instead of two. The platform is set up to handle both structured data, like lab records, and “unstructured” data, such as physical exam notes.

In May 2023, Flatiron announced a collaboration with Sanofi to test out and improve upon Clinical Pipe in oncology trials. Flatiron, an independent affiliate of Roche, offers other types of clinical trial technology as well, such as a platform for cancer study recruitment.