European oncology organization extends clinical trial partnership with Medidata

The European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), a network of 3,800 members across 50 countries, is extending a partnership with Medidata for another four years, according to a Sept. 11 release.

Medidata provides digital tools and platforms for clinical trial researchers. EORTC is now using 13 of Medidata’s digital solutions, and the extended partnership will allow the organization to continue increasing patient access to cancer clinical trials, make trial participation easier and help deliver new treatments to market faster.

“We chose the Medidata Platform to further expand our data management and patient engagement capabilities based on our years of experience working together,” EORTC Headquarters Director Vassilis Golfinopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., said in the release. “This partnership will enhance our support for oncology researchers as we collaborate on innovative ways of working with clinical trial data in the future.”

The renewed partnership will also enable the EORTC and Medidata to explore a research and data collaboration on AI solutions for cancer care, according to the release.

Medidata has announced a flurry of partnerships in recent months. Eisai adopted the tech company’s Clinical Data Studio platform in July, just a month after it was released. And, earlier this month, French CRO Aixial Group teamed up with Medidata to consolidate its clinical data into one platform.