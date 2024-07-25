In Eisai, Medidata finds its first big buyer for new clinical trial management platform

Just over a month after announcing its new Clinical Data Studio, Medidata has its first big customer. Eisai announced July 25 that it is incorporating Medidata’s data studio into its clinical trial management platform.

“We’ve included Medidata’s Clinical Data Studio in our clinical trial management platform given its ability to break down data silos and seamlessly integrate into our current software stack, while maintaining quality and integrity across all data sources,” Shobha Dhadda, Ph.D., Eisai’s chief clinical science and operations officer, said in the release.

The Clinical Data Studio is powered by the Medidata Platform, which the company advertises as a one-stop-shop for clinical trial management without spreadsheets, data reconciliation or the need to log in to multiple sites.

The Clinical Data Studio allows users to bring in data from Medidata and non-Medidata sources, and, like almost all software platforms these days, includes AI tools as well. According to the release, this AI enables users to speed up data review by 80%.

Eisai has an active clinical program spanning cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy and more.

Medidata is also helping IQVIA optimize its new clinical trial management product, One Home for Sites, and has partnerships with other major companies like Sanofi and Thermo Fisher Scientific.