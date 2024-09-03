Aixial Group adopts Medidata’s platform to consolidate clinical trial data

France-based clinical research company Aixial Group is consolidating clinical data from one of its business units into Medidata’s digital platform, according to a Sept. 3 release.

The partnership will allow Aixial to support patient data privacy, monitor throughout studies and make better-informed decisions, the release said.

Aixial works with trial sponsors to develop oncology, cell and gene, and rare disease therapies.

“Consolidating clinical data onto the Medidata Platform will power the experience and expertise of our teams to deliver this superior service for our customers,” Aixial Chief Technology Officer Tim Corbett-Clark said in the release.

By bringing data into Medidata’s platform, Aixial will create what’s known as a single source of truth, meaning that the company’s data will be accessible from one digital location. Having data readily available in a single place can speed up decision-making and improve cybersecurity.

Medidata also had another buyer for its technology recently: Japanese Big Pharma Eisai. In that partnership, Eisai is incorporating Medidata’s data studio into its own clinical trial management platform.