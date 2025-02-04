Canadian CRO Innovaderm seeks to grow in rheumatology field with new CEO

Canadian CRO Innovaderm Research is looking to grow with new CEO Jeff Smith leading the way. Smith is taking over the top spot from founder Robert Bissonnette, M.D., who will stay on as executive chairman.

Smith joins as Innovaderm seeks to expand from its dermatology roots into the rheumatology field to grow as a “dual-focused CRO,” the company said in a Feb. 3 release.

Smith spent more than 12 years at gastrointestinal-focused CRO Alimentiv, including six and a half years as its CEO. He started his career at Bayer, where he worked for nearly four years as a clinical study manager.

“I am truly honored to join Innovaderm as CEO and collaborate with such a dedicated and talented team,” Smith said in the release. “Together, we are poised to work together with our sponsors to drive innovation in clinical research, making meaningful advancements in dermatology and rheumatology that will directly benefit patients and improve their quality of life.”

Smith isn’t the only new hire looking to expand Innovaderm's reach. The firm hired Ina Zschocke, Ph.D., as executive vice president of European operations and strategy in November of last year. That move was made to strengthen Innovaderm’s rheumatology bona fides as well as to make gains in the European market, the company said at the time.