Canadian CRO Innovaderm looks to expand in Europe with new vice president

Canadian CRO Innovaderm is looking to expand its operations across the pond with the hiring of Ina Zschocke, Ph.D., as executive vice president of European operations and strategy. The move was announced in a Nov. 19 release.

Zschocke will lead European operations and oversee business growth on the continent, according to the release, as Innovaderm looks to improve its efficiency and client services there.

Zschocke’s research experience is in dermatology, allergology and aesthetics. She most recently served as vice president of dermatology and corporate strategy at TFS HealthScience, according to her profile on LinkedIn, and she also founded a dermatology CRO of her own called SCIderm. She ran SCIderm for 15 years before it was acquired by TFS, which is itself a part of Ratos, a Swedish private equity firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ina Zschocke to our team,” Innovaderm CEO Robert Bissonnette, M.D., said in the release. “Her extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make her an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our footprint in Europe and strengthen our focus on rheumatology.”

Innovaderm is headquartered in Montreal and specializes in dermatology and rheumatology research. The firm currently operates in Canada, the U.S., Spain and Poland, according to its website.