BMS extends partnership with Medidata to adopt new digital trial management tools

Bristol Myers Squibb is doubling down on a partnership with Medidata, signing a multiyear agreement to continue using the tech firm’s clinical trial platform, according to a Jan. 7 release.

The pharma giant is also working with Medidata to look into using its other products such as AI and advanced analytics, data management solutions and the newly launched Medidata Clinical Data Studio, which has been adopted by Eisai.

“As the use of AI evolves quickly in our industry, it’s exciting to see leaders like BMS adopt practical and impactful technology beyond electronic data capture to speed research and add efficiency for sites,” Janet Butler, executive vice president and head of global sales at Medidata, said in the release.

The extended partnership will allow BMS to extend its engagement with trial sites and patients while also streamlining processes, according to the release.

BMS first teamed up with Medidata back in 2016, turning to the company’s cloud-based software to help run clinical trials in cancer and other indications.

In September, Medidata extended a separate partnership with the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), a network of 3,800 members across 50 countries. The EORTC is now using 13 of Medidata’s digital solutions, with the four-year partnership extension meant to increase patient access to cancer trials and help bring new treatments to market faster.