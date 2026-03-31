BMS links up with Faro to use AI to improve clinical trial protocols

Bristol Myers Squibb has tapped up Faro to use AI to improve the Big Pharma's clinical trial protocols.

The multi-year agreement will allow BMS to scale AI-powered workflows across trial design, drafting, validation and optimization processes, according to a March 31 release. San Diego–based Faro specializes in helping biopharma teams navigate complex trial processes and expand the use of AI.

“Scaling AI in clinical development starts with structured data,” Faro CEO Scott Chetham said in the release. “Digital protocols provide the foundation required to apply AI consistently, transparently, and at enterprise scale. We are proud to support BMS in advancing this shift.”

The BMS partnership is designed to support both early- and late-phase programs. Faro has touted its platform as being able to help development teams draft protocol sections and benchmark them against industry standards, including the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) framework.

As part of its broader push to leverage new technology, BMS has been pursuing AI partnerships across its clinical trial, drug development and diagnostics efforts. In addition to the Faro collaboration, the pharma announced a clinical development partnership last month with digital health firm Evinova aimed at improving efficiencies and reducing costs.

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In January, BMS signed an agreement with Microsoft to use the tech company’s AI capabilities to identify lung cancer cases more efficiently. Back in October 2025, BMS joined other biopharmas in pooling small-molecule data to develop an AI model through the Federated OpenFold3 Initiative.