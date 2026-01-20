Bristol Myers Squibb taps Microsoft's AI detection network for speedy lung cancer diagnosis

Microsoft and Bristol Myers Squibb have signed a new pact aimed at identifying lung cancer cases more quickly.

The U.S. tech giant will provide its suite of artificial-intelligence-powered radiology tools to BMS to help detect non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) more quickly across U.S. hospitals using Microsoft’s Precision Imaging Network. More than 80% of hospitals in the U.S. use Microsoft's network, which is designed to share medical imaging and access third-party imaging AI, the tech company said in a Jan. 20 release.

BMS will tap AI tools that automatically analyze X-ray and CT images to help identify lung disease, including hard-to-detect nodules. Beyond speeding potential NSCLC diagnoses, the effort will also focus on detection in medically underserved communities, including rural hospitals and community clinics.

Lung cancer remains a major medical issue in the U.S., with about 125,000 deaths and 227,000 new cases reported each year, and higher mortality rates in rural areas.

BMS markets Opdivo for NSCLC in the U.S. and several other cancer indications, and earlier, broader diagnosis could expand use of the drug.

“With Microsoft’s AI-powered radiology technology platform widely deployed within healthcare delivery organizations across the country and operating behind the scenes, clinicians can more easily identify patients who may be showing early signs of cancer—often before they are aware of any symptoms—and help guide them into the appropriate care pathway sooner,” said Peter Durlach, corporate vice president and chief strategy officer for Microsoft Health and Life Sciences, in a statement.