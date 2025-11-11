Inbrain Neuroelectronics in pact with Microsoft to leverage AI for brain-computer interface tech

Inbrain Neuroelectronics signed a pact with Microsoft to use the tech giant’s Azure AI infrastructure to advance the Spanish company’s graphene-based brain-computer interface (BCI) technology.

Inbrain’s technology uses graphene, a material known for its strength, flexibility and conductivity, combined with machine learning software to provide highly targeted and adaptive neuroelectronic therapy that targets conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and stroke rehabilitation.

The basis of the partnership is to leverage Azure AI infrastructure, which includes time-series large language models and data analytics capabilities that allow the intelligent neural platform to continuously learn and adapt to individual patient signals, the company said in a Nov. 10 press release.

Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

“By collaborating with Microsoft, we’re combining our precision graphene neural technology with one of the world’s most powerful AI ecosystems,” Carolina Aguilar, Inbrain co-founder and chief executive, said in a statement. “This partnership brings us closer to a future where brain-computer interfaces don’t just decode or modulate, but truly understand and respond to the nervous system in real time, making the nervous system, the body OS (operating system).”

Inbrain's implant is only 10 micrometers thick—even thinner than a human hair—and is designed to safely decode and modulate neural signals with high accuracy. Its ultraflexible, thin-film graphene semiconductors conform more precisely to the brain surface than conventional strip electrodes.

The Barcelona-based company received FDA breakthrough device designation for its Intelligent Network Modulation System in 2023 as an adjunctive therapy for treating Parkinson’s.

This past July, the company released interim findings from a first-in-human clinical study of its graphene-based BCI technology. The study indicated the first cohort of four participants demonstrated no device-related adverse events, a key component of the primary endpoint of the study.