Bristol Myers and Evinova pen global development partnership

Bristol Myers Squibb is partnering up with Evinova’s AI clinical development platform across the Big Pharma company’s global portfolio in an effort to improve efficiency and cut costs.

The agreement says that BMS will deploy Evinova’s "cost optimizer" module, which is part of the Swiss company's study designer solution. Evinova was launched by AstraZeneca in 2023 to advance digital health solutions, and its new BMS partnership aims to improve decision-making, identify productivity opportunities and find more efficient trial designs.

BMS’ Chief Medical Officer and head of development, Cristian Massacesi, M.D., emphasized the urgency of the partnership to improve drug development.

“For years, developing medicines has taken too long, cost too much money and mostly resulted in failure,” he said via release. “Digital tools and AI can help us overcome these limitations and lay the foundation for better health outcomes for countless individuals in the years to come.”

BMS is looking to up its drug development productivity ahead of expected revenue declines within its legacy product portfolio, which includes blood thinner Eliquis and oncology drugs Revlimid and Pomalyst. Overall sales in BMS’ legacy portfolio fell 16% to $21.7 billion last year.

The efforts are already starting to pay off. In 2025, products in BMS’ growth portfolio category represented more than half of the company’s performance and brought in $26.4 billion of the drugmaker’s total revenue of $48.2 billion.

In an investor presentation last year, BMS CEO Chris Boerner noted the performance of newer candidates melanoma med Opdualag, CAR-T Breyanzi and heart drug Camzyos, which each had a blockbuster year. Blood disorder treatment Reblozyl generated more than $2 billion in revenue last year as well.

These novel treatments powered BMS to post fourth-quarter revenues of $12.5 billion last year, 2% above analysts’ expectations. The Evinova partnership could continue that shift to newer products and ultimately possibly boost the company’s overall sales, which saw a slight decline from $48.3 billion in 2024.