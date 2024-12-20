Oncology biotech Epitopea licenses Genevant nucleic acid delivery tech for up to $123M

To develop RNA medicines targeting a proprietary bundle of tumor antigens, Epitopea is tapping nucleic acid delivery specialist Genevant Sciences in a deal worth up to $123.5 million.

Genevant can earn that sum through upfront and contingent milestone payments per product along with tiered royalties on future sales, according to a Dec. 19 release.

The goal of the deal is to develop new mRNA-lipid nanoparticle (LNP) therapies for an undisclosed cancer indication, the companies said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genevant granted Epitopea a nonexclusive worldwide license to some of its LNP technology to target aberrantly expressed tumor specific antigens, which Epitopea calls Cryptigens.

Epitopea identifies Cryptigens using its CryptoMap platform.

“We continue to accelerate our near-term clinical development plans for our next generation, tumor-selective, off-the-shelf, RNA-based immunotherapies that we believe have the potential to extend the durability of clinical responses in patients,” Epitopea CEO Alan Rigby, Ph.D., said in the release. “Access to world-class LNP delivery technology in support of our vision is critical.”

The Epitopea contract caps the end of a productive dealmaking year for Genevant.

In October, Genevant signed a pact with Editas Medicine worth up to $238 million as Editas pivots to focus on in vivo gene therapies. A month earlier, Genevant licensed some of its tech to Repair Biotechnologies for the development of new cholesterol-degrading treatments in a deal worth up to $107 million.

And, back in January, Tome Biosciences committed up to $114 million for Genevant tech to develop its in vivo gene editing treatment for a rare liver disorder.