Repair licenses Genevant's nucleic acid delivery tech for up to $107M per cardio product

Two biotechs are teaming up to deliver cholesterol-busting mRNA to clogged arteries. Syracuse, New York-based Repair Biotechnologies will use Swiss company Genevant’s lipid nanoparticles to usher its cholesterol-degrading mRNA to atherosclerosis plaques, the companies announced Sept. 26.

Under the terms of the deal, Genevant has given Repair a nonexclusive worldwide license to some of its lipid nanoparticle technology so that Repair can create cholesterol-degrading treatments for a specified field that includes atherosclerosis, according to a press release from the partners.

Genevant can net up to $107 million in upfront and contingent milestone payments for each product developed using the tech, and it could also receive tiered royalties on future product sales.

“Our Cholesterol Degrading Platform enables us to produce therapies designed to reverse the progression of conditions such as atherosclerosis that are driven by localized accumulations of excess cholesterol in the body,” Repair CEO Reason said in the release. “Our first CDP mRNA therapy targets atherosclerosis and, as with all mRNA-based approaches, delivery is essential to achieving therapeutic benefit.”

Repair says its mRNA tech gives cells the ability to break down problematic cholesterol. In April, the company announced that its lipid nanoparticle-mRNA combo reduced obstruction of the aorta in mice with atherosclerosis by 17% and enabled the rodents to run longer on a treadmill.

Genevant’s tech, meanwhile, has been in high demand. The nucleic acid delivery firm signed a $114 million deal with Tome in January to develop a gene therapy for a rare liver disorder. Tome has since reduced its operating footprint and laid off most staffers. Genevant had previously teamed up with Takeda to tackle rare liver diseases to the tune of potentially more than $900 million.

And vaccine maker Gritstone is a regular caller, recently tapping Genevant to make RNA vaccines with milestone payments reaching $136 million per product; Gritstone had previously licensed Genevant’s tech to create an mRNA COVID vaccine.