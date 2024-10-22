Editas strengthens in vivo gene therapy strategy via $238M LNP tech pact with Genevant

Editas Medicines has signed a $238 million biobucks pact to combine Genevant Science’s lipid nanoparticle (LNP) tech with the gene therapy biotech’s fledgling in vivo program.

The collaboration would see Editas’ CRISPR Cas12a genome editing systems combined with Genevant’s LNP tech to develop in vivo gene editing medicines aimed at two undisclosed targets.

The two therapies would form part of Editas’ ongoing work to create in vivo gene therapies aimed at triggering the upregulation of gene expression in order to address loss of function or deleterious mutations. The biotech has already been working toward a target of gathering preclinical proof-of-concept data for a candidate in an undisclosed indication by the end of the year.

“Editas has made significant strides to achieve our vision of becoming a leader in in vivo programmable gene editing medicine, and we are making strong progress towards the clinic as we develop our pipeline of future medicines,” Editas’ Chief Scientific Officer Linda Burkly, Ph.D., said in a post-market release Oct. 21.

“As we investigated the delivery landscape to identify systems for our in vivo upregulation strategy that would best complement our gene editing technology, we quickly identified Genevant, an established leader in the LNP space, and we are delighted to launch this collaboration,” Burkly explained.

Genevant will be in line to receive up to $238 million from the deal—including an undisclosed upfront fee as well as milestone payments—on top of tiered royalties should a med make it to market.

The Roivant offshoot signed a series of collaborations last year, including licensing its tech to Gritstone bio to create self-amplifying RNA vaccines and working with Novo Nordisk on an in vivo gene editing treatment for hemophilia A. This year has also seen deals with Tome Biosciences and Repair Biotechnologies.

Meanwhile, Editas’ top priority remains reni-cel, with the company having previously trailed a “substantive clinical data set of sickle cell patients” to come later this year. Despite the FDA’s approval of two sickle cell disease gene therapies late last year in the form of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics’ Casgevy and bluebird bio’s Lyfgenia, Editas has remained “highly confident” this year that reni-cel is “well positioned to be a differentiated, best-in-class product” for SCD.