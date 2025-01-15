JPM25, Day 3: GSK’s liver disease plans, the Biotech CEO Sisterhood, and more

Check out Fierce Biotech’s conference's kickoff coverage here and the full lowdown from Day 2 here.

Check out all the latest news below...

Monday 3:30 a.m. ET Jan. 13

Yesterday, spots of pink could be spotted on the streets of San Francisco, and it wasn’t a coincidence. Members of the Biotech CEO Sisterhood urged allies to wear the color to underscore how few women continue to be represented in the throngs of blue suits at the conference.

The effort was designed to highlight the need for continued leadership representation and access to opportunity, a spokesperson told Fierce Biotech.

Monday 3:00 a.m. ET Jan. 13

GSK’s Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood, Ph.D., talks M&A, what the Big Pharma looks for in a partner, and how the company is looking to go beyond the current crop of GLP-1s and obesity. Story.