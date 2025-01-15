JPM25: GSK's CSO shares science strategy behind dealmaking, plus plans to build off GLP-1s—but not for obesity

Following GSK’s deal-heavy end to 2024, Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood, Ph.D., doesn’t expect the trend to let up in the new year, zeroing in on partnerships that can expand knowledge about genetic factors driving disease. And, while Wood said the pharma still isn’t interested in joining the overcrowded obesity landscape, GSK is considering ways to build past the GLP-1 space.

GSK started this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference by acquiring precision biotech IDRx, including its phase 3-ready gastrointestinal cancer candidate, for $1 billion.

“Obviously, we have a growing interest in in rectal, colorectal and GI cancers,” CSO Wood told Fierce Biotech on Monday at the conference, adding that IDRx has all the characteristics he and Chief Commercial Officer Luke Miels look for in business deals.

“It's got an interesting clinical profile that could be accelerated,” Wood said. “That profile is anchored in something you can explain from the early characteristics of the molecule and strategically aligned with our growing interests in solid tumors associated with the GI tract.”

The deal follows a string of partnerships penned over the last few months, including a $35 million upfront Alzheimer’s pact with Danish biotech Muna Therapeutics, a deal involving Rgenta’s RNA-targeting discovery platform, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) deal with Duality, a $45 million upfront Relation-ship for fibrotic diseases and osteoarthritis, and a multi-target neurodegenerative pact with Vesalius Therapeutics.

And GSK’s Wood doesn’t expect the deals to slow down any time soon. But what does the London-based Big Pharma look for in potential partners?

The most optimal deals are “all about target finding” and “matching targets to patients,” Wood said.

GSK has invested heavily in large-scale datasets for genetics, Wood explained, adding that the focus was a priority for former GSK CSO Hal Barron, M.D., who headed over to Altos Labs in 2022.

Leveraging those deals and data, GSK hunts for signs of causality in Mendelian genetics—or patterns in biological inheritance—that cause significant disease early in life.

The partnerships help the Big Pharma piece together what kind of impact particular pathways or forms of pharmacology can have, Wood said, providing GSK-4532990 in alcoholic liver disease (ALD) as a prime example.

Back in 2021, GSK picked up the investigational siRNA oligonucleotide via a partnership with Arrowhead. The candidate targets HSD17B13, a gene that is involved in lipid metabolism and is mainly expressed in the liver.

In a phase 1 study, the asset demonstrated a “durable reduction in HSD17B13 expression and reductions in key marker of liver injury,” according to a Dec. 17 event (PDF) about GSK’s early pipeline.

Human studies show that naturally occurring gene variants protect against both alcohol-related and nonalcohol-related liver disease, GSK said, cutting risk by about 30% to 50% for carriers compared to those without.

“This is one of the strongest levels of genetic validation we’ve seen for any target,” the Big Pharma said. “And, reassuringly, this protective effect is maintained even in the case of continued alcohol consumption.”

“So, we've got this lovely example of the genetics line up, [and] the targets line up in the cells that are showing the disease,” CSO Wood told Fierce.

That gives GSK confidence in the candidate, with a pair of phase 2 studies assessing the siRNA’s efficacy in both metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis patients with advanced fibrosis and patients with ALD.

The program is emblematic of GSK’s plans for obesity—that is to say, Wood still doesn’t intend on moving directly into the heavily populated landscape, but that doesn’t mean the company isn’t touching obesity-related conditions.

“It's very crowded, and I've got an enormously exciting portfolio in front of me already,” Wood said, adding that he’s instead eyeing on the later stages of disease driven by inflammation.

The Big Pharma is considering what comes after GLP-1s and what could be used with GLP-1s across the lung, liver and kidney indications, he explained.

“We're deliberately targeting mechanisms that are going to be at that more fibrotic end of the spectrum,” Wood said. “A lot of our thinking in that area is really about what remaining risk persists after you've dealt with the problems of weight reduction.”