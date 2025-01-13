JPM25, Day 1: GSK's billion-dollar bet, Bayer's trial first, Lilly buys Scorpion, and more

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco is back for 2025 and here at Fierce Biotech, we’re going to bring you all the latest updates live from the life sciences event of the year.

As is tradition, we’ve already had a few notable mid-range deals and some bumper biotech fund raises in the week leading up to the event. This included Lonza's Synaffix adding Boehringer to its constellation of partners with a $1.3 billion ADC tech pact, with Roche following suit in that space, penning a potential $780 million ADC deal with Chugai, as Sanofi inked a $400 million biobucks pact with Alloy’s antisense platform.

There was also a major $410 million venture raise for oral GLP-1 player Verdiva as neurological focused Tenvie launched with a cool $200 million.

But where the biotech gods giveth, they also taketh away. There was some major pruning across multiple biotechs, including for Intellia, Galapagos, Cassava, Scribe IGM, Y-mAbs and Passage Bio, as they streamline into 2025.

What can we expect from the conference itself? The Fierce team will be on the ground hunting down the biggest announcements and interviews, as well as running our own events, so stay tuned.

Check out our daily updates below for all the latest from JPM today and come back each day this week for your roundups.

Monday 10:30 a.m. ET Jan.13

AbbVie is handing China’s Simcere Zaiming an undisclosed upfront payment with the potential of up to $1.05 billion in milestone payments for a phase 1-stage trispecific antibody. The candidate, dubbed SIM0500, targets GPRC5D, BCMA and CD3 and is already in phase 1 trials for multiple myeloma in the U.S. and China. Story.

Monday 9:00 a.m. ET Jan.13

The Eli Lilly rumors were true. First reported over the weekend by the Financial Times, Lilly has confirmed there's no sting in the tale for Scorpion Tx as it snaps up the cancer biotech for up to $2.5 billion. Story.

Monday 8:00 a.m. ET Jan.13

Boston’s Ginkgo Bioworks is tapping Astellas’ Universal Cells on its quest to improve stem cell-based personalized medicines. Under a research collaboration unveiled Monday morning, Ginkgo and Universal Cells have joined forces in a bid to optimize next-generation induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cancer therapies. Release.

Monday 7:30 a.m. ET Jan.13

About 100 days into the CEO role at Kyverna Therapeutics, Warner Biddle has determined the strategic priorities for the California biotech, which aims to deliver the first approved CAR-T therapy in an autoimmune disease. Check out the Fierce Biotech interview. Story.

Monday 6:30 a.m. ET Jan. 13

Rappta Therapeutics sticks to SpringWorks Therapeutics for a preclinical, first-in-class molecular glue targeting uterine cancers, in a deal worth $13 million upfront. Release.

Monday 4:30 a.m. ET Jan. 13

Tune Therapeutics enters the JPM dance floor with a bumper $175 million series B raise for its epigenetic silencing drug against chronic hepatitis B. Story.

Monday 2:30 a.m. ET Jan. 13

German pharma Bayer also comes out the gates at pace with news that its BlueRock Parkinson’s disease cell therapy is moving into late-stage testing, with that trial set to be the first registrational phase 3 for an investigational allogeneic cell therapy in the area.

Monday 2:00 a.m. ET Jan. 13

GSK clearly wanted an early run at the news cycle, sending word early Monday morning that it had tied up a GI cancer buyout deal with biotech IDRx worth up to $1.15 billion. Story.

Saturday 6:00 a.m. ET Jan. 10

Gilead roared into JPM25 with a major $1.7 billion deal, that includes a huge $250 million upfront, for access to Leo Pharma's preclinical inflammation drugs. Story.