JPM25: Bayer moves allogeneic cell therapy into phase 3 Parkinson's trial

Bayer’s Parkinson’s disease cell therapy is moving into late-stage testing, with the upcoming trial set to be the first registrational phase 3 study for an investigational allogeneic cell therapy in the neurodegenerative disease.

Bemdaneprocel will be studied in a sham-surgery controlled, double-blind trial that is expected to start in the first half of this year, Bayer’s BlueRock Therapeutics outfit announced Jan. 13 in tandem with the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The phase 3 trial, dubbed exPDite-2, is expected to enroll 102 people with moderate Parkinson’s. The primary endpoint of the study will be change from baseline to Week 78 in "on" time—when a medication is working for patients without troublesome dyskinesia, or involuntary movements that cause significant disability.

The trial’s secondary endpoints will include objective measures of movement, safety and tolerability, and evaluations of daily living activities and quality of life.

Depending on how the trial goes, the findings may make up part of a data package used to support submissions for potential regulatory approval, according to the release.

In a phase 1 trial, bemdaneprocel demonstrated safety and tolerability in all 12 patients, meeting the study’s primary endpoint. No serious adverse events tied to the investigational therapy had been reported 24 months post-surgery.

“People living with Parkinson’s disease deal with multiple motor and non-motor symptoms that increasingly impact the quality of their daily lives as the disease progresses,” Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, M.D., medical director of movement disorders, neuromodulation and brain circuit therapeutics and associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said in the release.

“New therapies with potential to slow or even stop disease progression and better manage symptoms are still needed and the initiation of this phase 3 trial of bemdaneprocel represents an important step forward toward addressing these (key) unmet needs.”

The cell therapy, also known as BRT-DA01, is designed to replace the decrease in dopamine-producing neurons tied to Parkinson’s.

In May 2024, the therapy received regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation from the FDA. The investigational treatment has also snagged a fast-track tag from the agency.