Editor's Corner: Fierce Biotech's top 10 most-read stories of 2023

Yesterday, you got a glimpse at my favorite stories of the year. But what were yours, dear Fierce Biotech readers?

We had a clear winner—by several hundred thousand page views. You returned time after time this year to learn about the latest layoffs to hit the biotech industry via the Fierce Biotech Layoff Tracker.

I remember this time last year hoping we could retire the tracker for the year to come. I was quickly dispatched of that idea as 2023 started off with a handful of workforce reductions. I expect we'll launch a new tracker in the early days of 2024, unfortunately, since the pace hasn't slowed. Our 2022 tracker also secured the fourth spot on this year's most-read list.

Other top stories were our special reports, including our look at the Top 10 M&A targets for the year, our Biotech Graveyard and the 10 highest-value R&D projects. Our story on the SVB Bank failure made this list and my personal one as well.

Read on for the top 10 list, and we'll get going on writing the stories that will make up our 2024 edition in just a few days.

Happy Holidays,

Annalee Armstrong

Senior Editor

1. Fierce Biotech Layoff Tracker 2023: Reneo reduces workforce by 70%; Vir cuts 75 jobs

2. Fierce Biotech Fundraising Tracker '23: Tome takes $213M; Totus nabs $66M

3. Infinity comes to an end with Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

4. Fierce Biotech Layoff Tracker: Layoffs strike 119 companies in 2022

5. 10 top M&A targets in biotech for 2023

6. The 2023 Biotech Graveyard

7. Pfizer pulls 50% of people from phase 3 Lyme disease study for GCP violations at US trial sites

8. SVB failure triggers shock waves across biotech industry

9. Layoffs continue to batter biotech, with Big Pharmas piling on the pain

10. The 10 highest value R&D projects in biopharma