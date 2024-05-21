Phastar links up with Beaconcure to improve clinical review processes

Biometrics contract research organization Phastar is integrating technology from Beaconcure, a trial data analytics software provider, into clients’ trial operations, according to a May 20 release. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Phastar will be using Beaconcure’s Verify software, a machine-learning platform for validating clinical data. The same tech was used by Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine trials, according to Beaconcure’s website.

Integrating the platform will “unlock further innovations across clinical data reporting, reviewing and submission stages,” Ping-Chung Chang, Phastar head of business transformation and China general manager, said in the release. “We will utilize Verify to address critical areas in clinical review with automatically generated audit trails, streamlined data reporting delivery and optimized workflow management.”



