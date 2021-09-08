Medrio and PHASTAR team up on clinical trial data visualization

Decentralized clinical trial technology firm Medrio teamed up with biometrics clinical research organization PHASTAR on using metadata for data visualization that the two companies hope will help with patient compliance.

Medrio used its electronic patient-reported outcomes tool to collect data from patients on a health-related measure of quality-of-life questionnaire, and PHASTAR then inputted those data into a visualization tool.

By collecting metadata, the information is reflective of the patient population as a whole, whereas clinical trial sites typically monitor compliance at the individual level, the companies said. With a broader view, it could be easier to monitor compliance and patient burden as well as to uncover anomalies in real time.

PHASTAR provides data management, data science, statistical consulting and clinical trial reporting services, and Medrio provides its decentralized clinical software to biopharmas, medical device and diagnostics firms and animal health companies.

"Getting a holistic view of patient data is a necessary piece to the democratization of clinical trials," said Fred Martin, Medrio chief product officer, in a statement.

Medrio also partnered with clinical trial management firm PHARMASEAL International earlier this summer to offer an integrated electronic clinical software platform for all trial phases. The company also acquired randomization and trial supply management firm HMD Clinical in April.

For PHASTAR, the partnership news comes weeks after the company named a new CEO and a new president. The company is also collaborating with Medidata Solutions on cloud technology for clinical trials.