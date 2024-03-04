Catawba expands leadership team with new VP of global business development

North Carolina-based Catawba Research has named Syed Faridi as its new vice president of global business development, the CRO announced Feb. 29. His responsibilities will include building strategic client relationships and coming up with new go-to-market strategies, according to a press release from Catawba.

Faridi joined Catawba in December 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before joining the CRO, he served as senior director of business development for Clinical Ink, a company that develops data and operations solutions for clinical trials. Prior to Clinical Ink, Faridi held senior business management roles at Medidata Solutions. He also worked for nine years at Parexel, another biopharma CRO.

Faridi’s appointment marks an expansion of Catawba’s leadership team. The CRO offers clinical trial operations management for pharma, biotech and medical device companies, with a focus on dermatology, respiratory conditions, women’s health, ophthalmology and gastrointestinal disorders, according to its website. The company also runs clinical trials in India under Catawba Research India.