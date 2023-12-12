CRO Catawba to list its trials on Elligo's Study Marketplace platform

North Carolina-based CRO Catawba Research has linked up with electronic medical records miner Elligo Health Research to expand patient access to its clinical trials.

With the partnership, Casaba’s studies will be available through Elligo’s Study Marketplace platform. Financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The platform will list Catawba’s trials to more than 500 subscribing sites. From their side, the sites can view available studies that are the right fit for their location, apply for those of interest, track progress and collaborate among team members, Catawba said in a Dec. 6 press release.

“Moving Catawba trials from a manual process to Study Marketplace will allow sites to avoid jumping between countless systems and communication methods to manage trials, which means more time can be spent on trial execution and patient care,” Elligo's CEO John Potthoff, Ph.D., said in the release.

In 2022, Elligo inked a collaboration with Ireland’s WHYZE Health to simplify clinical trials in Europe by allowing patients and CROs to more easily share information. The two companies also jointly formed a European medical advisory committee.