ASH: J&J makes case for Tecvayli combo as an alternative to CAR-T in 2nd-line multiple myeloma

A proposed combination of Johnson & Johnson’s multiple myeloma bispecific Tecvayli has turned up positive trial data that could put some pressure on CAR T-cell therapies, including the company’s own Carvykti.

The combination includes Tecvayli, which is a BCMAxCD3 T-cell engager, and J&J’s star CD38 antibody Darzalex, and it was pitted against Darzalex (D) and dexamethasone (d)’s pairing with either Bristol Myers Squibb’s Pomalyst (P) or Takeda’s Velcade (V) in the phase 3 MajesTEC-3 trial in multiple myeloma patients who had tried one to three prior lines of therapy.

The Tecvayli-Darzalex regimen significantly reduced the risk of death by 54%, according to results presented Dec. 9 at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting.

While the median overall survival (OS) length was not reached for either treatment group, the three-year OS rate was 83% for the experimental arm versus 65% for the control arm.

The combo also pared down the risk of progression or death by a major 83%. The median progression-free survival (PFS) time was 18.1 months for control arm patients and not reached for the novel combo, with three-year PFS rates at 29.7% and 83.4%, respectively.

The MajesTEC-3 results look similar to—or even better than—what Carvykti showed in the Cartitude-4 study in a similar second-line-plus setting. In that phase 3 trial, Carvykti lowered the risk of death by 45% compared to standard of care, which consisted of DPd or PVd. The estimated 30-month survival rate was 76% for Carvykti versus 64% for the control arm.

What’s more, similar to Carvykti’s OS data suggesting the potential of a cure, the Tecvayli-Darzalex combo’s OS curve also flattened, indicating no or very few additional patient deaths over time.

There’s one key difference between the two trials. Because of the Darzalex component, MajesTEC-3 excluded patients who were refractory to anti-CD38 antibodies. In contrast, in Cartitude-4, 23% of patients were Darzalex-refractory at baseline.

Overall, about 5% of MajesTEC-3 patients had previously received Darzalex, whereas about 26% of Cartitude-4 patients previously had an anti-CD38 drug. The Tecvayli-Darzalex cocktail did show consistent benefit between Darzalex-exposed (but not refractory) and -naïve populations.

It’s not just Carvykti that could face some competition. Release of the top-line MajesTEC-3 data in an ASH abstract last week pressured the shares of BCMA CAR-T developer Arcellx, which released pivotal data for its Gilead Sciences-partnered anito-cel in the late-line setting at the conference.

MajesTEC-3 is about having another treatment option available for patients in the second line, Imran Khan, M.D., Ph.D., J&J’s vice president of hematology medical affairs, said in an interview with Fierce Pharma. It offers doctors simplicity by incorporating Tecvayli into a similar schedule as Darzalex, and it’s a steroid-free approach, Khan noted.



CAR-T vs. Bispecific



Carvykti, as a one-time therapy, “has been nothing short of transformational for us,” Khan said. Now, the MajesTEC-3 regimen could offer community doctors who are not able to refer their patients to Carvykti an equally efficacious therapy, he added.

Some patients would prefer to get a single infusion of Carvykti and be done with their treatment, while others—for various reasons—may get treated locally in the community setting, where CAR-T therapies are not available, Khan explained.

That once-and-done feature will appeal to some patients and potentially payers, J&J’s Carvykti partner Legend Biotech argued. “As a one-time, time-limited infusion, Carvykti offers a different clinical profile and carries different economic implications, offering meaningful payer savings versus combination regimens that require continuous therapy,” Legend said in a statement to Fierce.

Tecvayli landed on the U.S. multiple myeloma market as a late-line therapy in 2022 at a list price of $39,500 per month. Given that patients on average were expected to be on the drug for about 10 months, the drug’s total treatment cost was estimated to be about $395,000, below Carvykti’s one-time list price of $465,000.

Now, in the second-line setting, patients in the MajesTEC-3 trial were on the experimental combo for a median 32 months, and that includes Tecvayli and Darzalex, which is also a patent-protected antibody drug. Tecvayli’s dosing schedules and strengths are different in the two treatment settings, but second-line patients are expected to receive significantly more Tecvayli doses than late-line patients.

In a Nov. 24 note following MajesTEC-3’s top-line revelation in an ASH abstract, Leerink Partners analysts said T-cell engager combinations are “a major threat to CAR-T,” given that CAR-T therapies are trying to expand from large treatment centers to the community.

“That said, CAR-T still offers a long treatment-free period that patients clearly value,” the team added.

In a Dec. 7 note, the Leerink team further pointed out that MajesTEC-3’s exclusion of CD38-refractory patients runs against current U.S. and European standard-of-care practice of using CD38 agents in the first line. Khan, for his part, pointed out that many patients still don’t get Darzalex in the front-line setting.

T-cell engagers are not easy treatments to provide, either, the Leerink team added. In MajesTEC-3, cytokine release syndrome happened in 60% of patients in the experimental arm, with no grade 3 or above cases.

Infections, which are a top concern with BCMA bispecifics, happened in 96% of patients in the experimental arm, including 54% at grade 3 or 4, and 13 (5%) patients died due to infection with the Tecvayli-Darzalex combo. In the control group, the overall rate of infection was 84%, including 43% at grade 3 or 4. To manage infections, patients may receive immunoglobulin replacement therapy as supplementation and prophylactic antimicrobials.

A second-line nod could give Tecvayli a sales boost. In contrast to Carvykti’s strong growth following its second-line nod by the FDA, Tecvayli appeared relatively stagnant with a 7.5% year-over-year sales increase in the U.S. in the first nine months of 2025 to $334 million.

J&J is also exploring other combinations for Tecvayli, including one with the company’s GPRC5DxCD3 bispecific Talvey. The phase 2 portion of the RedirecTT-1 trial showed that the Tecvayli-Talvey combo spurred a response in 79% of 90 patients with previously treated multiple myeloma and extramedullary disease. Among those who had a response, 64% enjoyed a response duration of at least a year.

J&J “plans to bring the Talvey-Tecvayli combination to patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, including those with extramedullary disease, as quickly as possible,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to Fierce Pharma. “Discussions on regulatory submissions and approvals are ongoing.”

The combo is currently being tested as part of the randomized phase 3 MonumenTAL-6 trial in multiple myeloma patients who received one to four prior lines of therapy.