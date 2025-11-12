J&J, Legend withdraw ASH abstract assessing Carvykti against Gilead, Arcellx’s rival CAR-T

Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech are said to have withdrawn an abstract originally planned for next month’s American Society of Hematology annual meeting comparing their CAR-T therapy, Carvykti, against Gilead Sciences and Arcellx’s forthcoming rival anito-cel.

Barclays analyst Gena Wang, Ph.D., brought up the withdrawal on Legend’s third-quarter earnings call Wednesday. The presentation was a comparison between anito-cel’s iMMagine-1 and Carvykti’s Cartitude-1 and -4 trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

The Carvykti partners pulled the poster “due to the limited data available for anito-cel in the public domain,” Legend’s president of Carvykti, Alan Bash, explained on the call. “At this point, the abstract was withdrawn in alignment with the authors, and we are looking forward to future opportunities to share the data.” To perform the now-withdrawn analysis, J&J used a matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) approach to compare anito-cel’s late-line study to Carvykti results from both Cartitude-1 and the earlier-line Cartitude-4 trial, according to a Leerink Partners note on Nov. 4. According to Leerink, the authors indicated that a direct comparison between iMMagine-1 and Carvykti’s late-line Cartitude-1 study alone was not possible due to “limited overlap and persistent differences in key prognostic variables,” such as prior exposure to an anti-CD38 antibody and patients being refractory to their last line of therapy. The abstract asserted that patients are more likely to respond to Carvykti than to anito-cel when adjusted for baseline prognosis, according to Leerink. The Leerink analysts said they disagreed with the methodology and pointed to several flaws in the analysis, including the use of complete response and very good partial response—rather than the more stringent minimal residual disease-negativity—as the outcomes to compare efficacy. Matching patients in the trials primarily based on prior line of therapy is also flawed because of shifts in the standard of care when the trials were conducted, the team added. In addition, including data from Cartitude-4, a randomized, controlled study, likely confounded the analysis based on the patients’ available traditional options if they were selected for the trial’s control group.

The anticipated launch of anito-cel next year has been the biggest concern among Legend investors lately. The rival BCMA CAR-T has demonstrated a better neurotoxicity profile and similar efficacy to Carvykti in the late-line treatment of multiple myeloma, according to a cross-trial comparison.

As anito-cel poses a late-line threat, Bash said Legend and J&J have been putting effort into convincing doctors to give Carvykti earlier in the course of the disease, when patients’ T cells are more fit to be engineered into CAR-T therapy and when the drug’s safety profile is better.

Carvykti currently accounts about 60% of its overall scripts from the second- through the fourth-line patient populations, according to Bash. In the iMMagine-1 study of anito-cel, patients had received a median of four lines of prior treatment.

“We’re fully ready and prepared to compete with a potential BCMA CAR-T that’s coming out potentially next year,” Bash said Wednesday. But for now, it remains difficult for Legend to comment on competitor data because the anito-cel developers have not yet reported a Kaplan-Meier curve, a graphic to visualize survival data over time, Bash said.

Both J&J/Legend and Gilead/Arcellx will have data updates at ASH this year. Gilead and Arcellx investors are hoping that anito-cel will show stronger progression-free survival outcomes than Carvykti did in Cartitude-1, the Leerink analysts said in their Nov. 4 note. For most of those investors, an 18-month PFS rate of around 70% would validate anito-cel’s best-in-class profile, the team noted.

Meanwhile, thanks to ongoing manufacturing expansions, Legend said it and its partner, Johnson & Johnson, can now fully meet patient demand for Carvykti.

Since Carvykti’s initial FDA approval in early 2022, supply constraints have limited the multiple myeloma treatment’s reach, forcing the companies to put some patients on wait lists.

"There is no longer a wait for patients," Bash, said on the call on Wednesday.

J&J recently started producing commercial Carvykti at its so-called Tech Lane facility in Ghent, Belgium, to supply the drug to patients in Europe. An expansion of the partners’ joint production plant in Raritan, New Jersey, is poised for approval this year to further support the U.S. market. The partners’ goal is to have the capacity to manufacture 10,000 doses annually beginning in 2026 and, eventually, 20,000 doses, Bash said. Still, Legend doesn’t expect to be able to operate with a supply surplus in the near term.

“The latest data suggests that we’re really running at nearly 100% capacity utilization at all four nodes right now,” Legend CEO Ying Huang, Ph.D., said on the call, referring to the partners’ four manufacturing facilities. “So we continue to expect that all four nodes will be utilized at very high capacity next year as well.”

Carvykti sales grew 84% year over year in the third quarter to $524 million, including $396 million in the U.S., where sales rose 11% sequentially. Carvykti is now being provided at 132 treatment sites in the U.S., bringing the worldwide total above 250. In the U.S., Bash said Legend is on track to cover all 180 sites that are either already offering CAR-T drugs or have started the process to administer them.