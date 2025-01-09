Vensana Capital keeps up momentum with third medtech investment fund, raising $425M

The venture firm Vensana Capital has raised its third medtech-focused fund in the past six years, with $425 million in new commitments to support growing medical device and data science startups.

According to the outfit, the oversubscribed fund was backed by Vensana’s current limited partners as well as new, unnamed institutional investors, and brings its total capital under management to about $1 billion since starting out in 2019.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress Vensana has made since launch as we work tirelessly to build the leading medtech investment and company building platform, and we are beyond grateful for the continued strong support of our limited partners,” Managing Partner Kirk Nielsen said in a statement.

Vensana previously collected $325 million in late 2021, which followed up on a $225 million haul in 2019. Since then, the firm has supported more than 20 medtech developers—and said it has logged at least six exits that add up to nearly $3 billion.

That includes the 2021 IPO of the neurostim company CVRx, as well as the acquisitions of Relievant Medsystems by Boston Scientific; Artelon by Stryker; Personal Genome Diagnostics by Labcorp; and Intact Vascular and Vesper Medical, both by Philips.

Other companies include the heart disease-focused FIRE1 and Cleerly, which recently posted $120 million and $106 million funding rounds for their own respective efforts.

“Our entire team is excited about the opportunity ahead as we continue to partner with entrepreneurs who are transforming healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology,” said Managing Partner Justin Klein. “We approach each day mindful of the impact that our work has on the missions of our limited partners, on our portfolio companies and their teams, and—most importantly—on our clinician partners and their patients.”