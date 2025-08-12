Trinity Biotech reports its 15-day CGM works without fingersticks

After setting a goal last month to dive into the personal diabetes management market, Trinity Biotech is back with clinical data from its planned continuous glucose monitor it says show it can operate without fingersticks for calibration during use.

The company said its CGM+ system can deliver accurate readings across a 15-day lifespan while also employing fewer disposable components and at a lower cost point. Trinity Biotech previously pitched the subdermal glucose reader as its new flagship product, which will carry modular sensors for tracking pulse rate, sleep and steps as well.

“This milestone represents the most significant technical achievement since we began redevelopment of our acquired CGM technology,” CEO John Gillard said in a statement. “The elimination of the requirement for finger-stick calibration was achieved through a combination of sensor design modifications, refined signal processing, and proprietary enhancements to sensor operation.”

“With this, we’ve successfully addressed the most uncertain technical hurdle and brought our glucose sensor in line with the standards of market leaders—but critically with a highly differentiated product architecture that promises to be more affordable, reusable, and sustainable while also supporting the single device integration of heart activity, body temperature and physical activity data,” Gillard added.

The pre-pivotal trial, which focused on the glucose sensor alone, is a step toward what the company has described as a $13 billion global CGM market—one that’s projected to grow to about $28 billion by the end of the decade and making up a portion of the wider demand for wearable devices.

Last month, Trinity Biotech said it is targeting a commercial launch for its CGM+ system for mid-2026.