Trinity Biotech outlines plans for wearable CGM+ biosensor platform

The clinical diagnostic developer Trinity Biotech intends to enter the personal diabetes management market, with a planned wearable continuous glucose monitor that it says will become its flagship product.

The company’s subdermal, electrochemical glucose reader will also be paired with sensors to track heart rate, body temperature, sleep and physical activity, adding up to what it calls the CGM+ platform.

“CGM+ is not just a device—it’s a proprietary data engine we are building for the AI health ecosystem,” CEO John Gillard said in a statement (PDF). “We believe this technology can power the next wave of personalized, predictive, and preventative care—while opening up entirely new commercial pathways for Trinity Biotech, from device sales to AI-driven data services.”

“It will also position us to compete well beyond traditional diagnostics, at the intersection of chronic disease management, digital health and consumer wellness,” Gillard added.

The company said it is plotting a commercial launch for mid-2026, and that it recently completed a pre-pivotal trial of the glucose sensor technology, with results to be announced in the near future.

Earlier this month, Trinity Biotech announced (PDF) that it expects to become cash flow-positive by the end of September, following a consolidation and offshoring of its manufacturing and corporate services.

The Ireland-based company also maintains locations in upstate New York and Ontario, Canada. Its portfolio includes HIV diagnostics and lab analyzers for HbA1c tests, as well as urinalysis kits.