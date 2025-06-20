Abbott lines up insulin pump collabs for its upcoming glucose-ketone sensor

Multiple developers of connected diabetes hardware have announced plans this week to link their insulin pumps with continuous glucose monitors from Abbott—including its current FreeStyle Libre system as well as an advanced sensor currently under development.

The announcements come in the lead up to the annual scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association, being held this weekend in Chicago.

Tandem Diabetes Care declared that its t:slim X2 automated pump will now work with the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus, with an early access program now underway in the U.S. and plans to increase coverage in the latter half of this year.

The 15-day sensor transmits its glucose readings directly to the pump, with the data available to the user through the t:slim mobile app, according to the company. Tandem previously connected with the prior-generation FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus, as one of Abbott’s first automated insulin delivery partnerships.

“The American Diabetes Association recommends AID systems as the preferred insulin delivery method in people with type 1 and other types of insulin-deficient diabetes, and this integration with Abbott’s latest generation sensor allows even more CGM users to access the life-changing benefits of our Control-IQ+ technology,” Tandem’s chief medical officer, Jordan Pinsker, said in a statement.

The digital handshake comes shortly after Tandem said it also plans to link its t:slim X2 and Mobi insulin delivery systems to Abbott’s upcoming dual-sensing wearable for people with Type 1 diabetes.

Under development for years and based on the FreeStyle Libre 3 platform, Abbott’s system aims to monitor glucose as well as ketone levels to help users catch the early signs of diabetic ketoacidosis, which can develop into a life-threatening condition.

And joining that queue this week is Beta Bionics, which also said it would work to connect its iLet Bionic Pancreas platform to Abbott’s glucose-ketone sensor. The former Fierce 15 winner’s system currently supports the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus.

“This integration holds great promise for further enhancing real-time decision-making support for people living with diabetes,” Beta Bionics President and CEO Sean Saint said in a statement. “As the benchmark in automated insulin delivery systems, the iLet will naturally integrate with Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor as soon as it becomes commercially available.”

In addition, Ypsomed and its partner CamDiab said they will also collaborate with Abbott and its dual-sensor launch. They will connect their mylife Loop modular system, with its YpsoPump and the CamAPS FX controlling software.

“By incorporating future ketone monitoring alongside glucose data with the mylife CamAPS FX app, we are taking a major step forward in delivering a closed-loop solution that is designed to enhance safety and reduces burden for people—and their loved ones living with type 1 diabetes,” said CamDiab Director Roman Hovorka.