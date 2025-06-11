Tandem Diabetes Care to link insulin pump with Abbott’s upcoming glucose-ketone wearable

Tandem Diabetes Care announced plans to link its automated insulin delivery systems with an upcoming wearable monitor from Abbott that aims to measure blood glucose as well as ketone levels.

The dual sensor, which has been under development for years, is designed to help users spot the early signs of diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition that can develop in some people with Type 1 diabetes.

“Integrating our advanced insulin delivery systems with Abbott’s future glucose-ketone sensor has the potential to help empower people with diabetes to take faster, more informed action to protect their health and improve outcomes,” Tandem’s president and CEO, John Sheridan, said in a statement. Tandem also said the agreement includes plans to commercialize an integrated diabetes solution.

Abbott has said that its new sensor will be built on its FreeStyle Libre 3 continuous glucose monitoring platform and will be the same size, and that it will also work with the company’s suite of digital tools. The system previously received a breakthrough designation from the FDA in 2022.

And Tandem isn’t the only company waiting in line. Last month, the insulin delivery newcomer Sequel Med Tech said its twiist pump would also connect with Abbott’s planned device, once it receives regulatory clearance and is made available in the U.S.

Sequel, a recently named Fierce Medtech Fierce 15 winner, is now in the process of rolling out its twiist automated insulin delivery system; the company previously announced that it would work with Abbott’s current FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus, as well as Senseonics’ 365-day Eversense CGM.