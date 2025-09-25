Sequel Med Tech taps Arecor to test its twiist pump with ultraconcentrated insulin

Sequel Med Tech has a plan to explore a new type of ultra-concentrated and fast-acting insulin, to see how it may work with its automated pump and potentially offer a longer-lasting system for people with diabetes.

The device maker will work with Arecor Therapeutics to develop its AT278 insulin, which packs 500 units to the milliliter—about five times as much compared to the most commonly used products on the market today. It’s designed for people who may need high daily doses to manage their blood sugar, as well as those who want a longer wear time from their pump or a smaller wearable device overall.

The two companies said they will each put up to $1.3 million toward preparing a combination of AT278 and Sequel’s twiist insulin pump for a pivotal phase 2 study in people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, slated for the second half of next year.

The Fierce Medtech Fierce 15 winner’s automated insulin delivery system is the first designed to accurately measure each microdose, by using sound waves to calculate changes in reservoir volumes—allowing it to quickly detect any blockages and smooth out the amounts given over time.

The U.K.-based Arecor said it believes that approach makes the twiist—which was cleared by the FDA in 2024 and began rolling out this year—is ideal for dispensing high concentrations of AT278. The planned clinical trial will be the first to test out the insulin with an AID system. The partnership also includes long-term plans for eventually commercializing the combination outside the U.S.

“We are proud to be bringing devices and therapeutics together in a collaboration which addresses a real unmet need in a high-value market, helping people with diabetes better manage their blood glucose whilst significantly lowering the daily burden of disease management,” Arecor CEO Sarah Howell said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Arecor reported that it received positive feedback from FDA staff following an early-stage meeting on the proposed design of its phase 2 study. The trial will log the time spent in a healthy glucose range as its primary endpoint and compare AT278 to Novo Nordisk’s NovoLog insulin aspart at a concentration of 100 units per milliliter.

“Together, this combination has the potential to expand the benefits of AID to all individuals on intensive insulin therapy and provide additional options for [people with diabetes], helping them achieve tighter glucose control and improved outcomes,” said Sequel CEO Alan Lotvin.

Separately, Arecor disclosed that it has signed a licensing agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals for two assets under its biosimilar portfolio. The company said the deal, worth up to $11 million, would extend its cash runway into the first half of 2027.