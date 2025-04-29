Sequel Med Tech to link Senseonics’ 365-day CGM with upcoming twiist insulin pump

Senseonics and newcomer pump developer Sequel Med Tech have a plan to connect their diabetes technologies, with the goal of delivering what they describe as the first automated insulin delivery system powered by a one-year continuous glucose monitor.

The collaboration will see Sequel’s twiist insulin pump take its cues from blood sugar readings provided by Senseonics’ Eversense 365 CGM. Designed for people with Type 1 diabetes, the companies said the launch of the combined system is slated for the third quarter of this year.

“People with diabetes who choose the convenience and ease of our one-year CGM sensor have been waiting for a compatible AID system to enhance their diabetes management,” Senseonics President and CEO Tim Goodnow said in a statement. “The synergy of Eversense and twiist will provide people with diabetes our most recent innovations in advanced pump, algorithm, and sensor technologies to simplify diabetes management, providing users with an AID solution that unlocks the full experience of our year-long CGM technology.”

The announcement follows up on Sequel’s news last month that the upcoming twiist would also link with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus CGM platform.

The insulin pump—born out of Dean Kamen’s Deka Research & Development firm—also incorporates dosing algorithms powered by Tidepool. It received a clearance in Type 1 diabetes from the FDA last year for people ages six and up, and is set to be available by the end of June.

Meanwhile, Senseonics, along with its partner Ascensia Diabetes Care, received an agency green light last September for its year-long integrated CGM implant, with a sensor about the size of a large grain of rice that is placed under the skin by a clinician. The Eversense 365, for people ages 18 and up, builds upon previous 90- and 180-day versions.