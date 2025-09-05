Senseonics to retake Eversense CGM commercial control from Ascensia Diabetes Care

Senseonics plans to take back full commercial control of its Eversense continuous glucose monitoring platforms from its distribution partner Ascensia Diabetes Care, as it aims to speed up the rollout of its latest, yearlong sensor implant.

Ascensia has held exclusive worldwide rights to sell the company’s Eversense products since 2020. Going forward, Senseonics will be responsible for all of its sales and marketing efforts—starting within the U.S. on Jan. 1 and expanding globally throughout 2026 as it works to build up its infrastructure.

The change was a mutual decision, according to the two companies, which said they have signed a memorandum of understanding before a definitive agreement is hammered out by the end of the year.

Senseonics began shipping its Eversense 365 in the U.S. for people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes in October 2024, after previously securing FDA clearances for 90- and 180-day versions of the small, under-the-skin CGM.

Now, Senseonics CEO Tim Goodnow said bolstering Eversense’s commercialization will need additional money—helped along in part by a new debt facility of up to $100 million, courtesy of Hercules Capital—and by recapturing the share of revenue it has been splitting with Ascensia.

“As adoption of Eversense has grown, its differentiated features and sales channels increasingly set it apart from Ascensia's [core fingerstick blood glucose monitoring] business, and it requires strategic investment to scale,” Goodnow said on a call this week with investors.

“By bringing manufacturing, research and development and commercial responsibilities together under Senseonics' control, we can better respond to market needs and more directly determine the investment needed to expand adoption of Eversense at such a critical juncture in the launch,” he added.

Senseonics estimates that last quarter, without Ascensia taking its cut, the company would have reported 20% more revenue and a 45% larger gross profit margin.

For the remainder of 2025, it expects annual net sales to land between about $34 million and $38 million, and the company said it would provide guidance for 2026 at the start of the new year.

“This is a new chapter for Eversense and Senseonics,” Goodnow said. “With the evolution of the 365 product and the ability to directly manage Eversense commercialization, this is a great opportunity for us to control our own destiny.”

To get started, Senseonics is also set to acquire members of Ascensia’s commercial staff—including its CGM president, Brian Hansen, who is slated to become Senseonics’ new chief commercial officer.

“Brian's leadership team as well as much of his commercial team will be joining him at Senseonics, and we're excited that the team currently responsible for the successful 365 launch will continue to drive Eversense sales from within Senseonics,” said Goodnow.

“We have broad commercial and Medicare coverage in place for Eversense 365, and we continue to see growth in our first-time prescribers and our inserter network is at an all-time high,” Hansen said on the investor call, adding that, in the second quarter, new patient starts grew 79% year over year.

“We set a record in August for the greatest number of sensor insertions in a single day this year. And August was also a record month for Eversense with the most new patient shipments in the history of Senseonics,” said Hansen, who also previously held the CCO post at Tandem Diabetes Care.

Senseonics is also working to connect its Eversense sensors with the new twiist insulin pump from Sequel Med Tech. The two companies previously said it would be the first insulin delivery system powered by a one-year CGM.

Meanwhile, according to Ascensia and its Tokyo-based corporate parent PHC Holdings, the decision also aligns with its business strategy to narrow the company’s focus as it looks to reshape its structure by 2027.

“We are very proud to have worked with Senseonics on commercializing Eversense and we are committed to supporting Senseonics in establishing their own commercial operations and smoothly transitioning to them when we have a definitive agreement,” said Ascensia CEO Koichiro Sato, who also serves as PHC’s chief operating officer and chief strategy officer. “PHC Group remains invested in Senseonics and will continue to explore additional growth opportunities in the diabetes space.”