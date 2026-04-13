Retractable Technologies trims staff to save $2.2M annually as tariffs bite

Retractable Technologies, the maker of a retractable needle and other safety medical products, is cutting roughly 16% of its workforce in a cost-saving move to reduce overhead by $2.2 million a year and boost domestic production.

The layoffs at the Little Elm, Texas-based medtech impact about 36 positions—the company was estimated to have about 227 employees in early 2025—of which 58% are in manufacturing or manufacturing support, and the remainder work in sales and support roles, the company said in a release.

Retractable said it will spend an estimated $122,000 on one-time separation payments to affected workers.

The company, which has produced most of its products in China, cited the financial impact of President Trump’s tariffs on imports from the country as an impetus to increase its domestic production.

“While the increase in domestic manufacturing lessens the negative financial impact of tariffs, the company is still reliant on Chinese imports for products we are unable to produce with our current manufacturing equipment,” Retractable said in the release.

The company produces the VanishPoint and Patient Safe safety medical products, and the EasyPoint needle, which are designed to prevent needlestick injuries by retracting the needle directly from the patient.

The layoffs come two months after Integra LifeSciences cut 65 jobs at its Princeton, New Jersey, facility in the wake of a recall of its wound and burn devices amid safety concerns. Medtronic also announced in February it planned to let of 81 employees at its Northridge, California, diabetes facility go as part of an effort to spin off its diabetes unit.