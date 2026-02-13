Integra LifeSciences cuts roles as 65 staffers impacted from Princeton, N.J., site

One month after Integra LifeSciences recalled its wound and burn devices amid safety concerns, the medtech company is cutting jobs at the New Jersey site where they are made.

According to a new Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice (PDF), 65 roles will be impacted from Integra's Princeton, New Jersey, site from May through June.

This site is home to Integra's 2017 buyout Derma Sciences, which makes the MediHoney brand. This had been sold for wound and burn dressings using a form of Manuka honey, but, last month, Integra and then the FDA sent out a recall notice for the product.

This was after Integra reported 11 "serious injuries," according to the FDA's notice, related to MediHoney's Wound and Burn products, as well as three serious injuries related to CVS Wound Gel products.

Now, 65 roles are set to be impacted from this site. In a statement to Fierce MedTech, the company said it was "implementing organizational changes that include a reduction in roles," though it did not confirm whether all 65 roles would be cut nor what roles they are.

The medtech also did not answer whether these cuts were a result of the recall.

The company added: "While this was a difficult decision, it is necessary to align our operations with our long-term strategic priorities. We are grateful for the valuable contributions of those leaving the company and we are providing resources to assist them during this time of transition."