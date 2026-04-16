Qiagen launches latest diagnostic for bloodstream infections

Qiagen is moving into syndromic testing for bloodstream infections with the launch of the Netherlands-based diagnostics maker's newest offering.

Dubbed the QIAstat-Dx BCID GPF Plus AMR panel, the diagnostic can identify 20 gram-positive bacterial and fungal pathogen targets and 10 antimicrobial resistance markers from positive blood cultures and pure colonies. The debut also marks Qiagen’s expansion beyond respiratory, gastrointestinal and meningitis/encephalitis testing into bloodstream infection applications, the company said in an April 14 release.

“Rapid identification of pathogens and resistance markers is important in bloodstream infections, where treatment decisions often need to be made quickly,” Nadia Aelbrecht, Qiagen’s vice president and head of the infectious disease division, said in the release. “We plan to further expand this offering with additional panels in development, including those targeting gram-negative pathogens.”

The QIAstat-Dx combines sample preparation, molecular testing and data analysis into a single workflow and is available in more than 100 countries.

The launch comes a little more than two months after market rumors began swirling that Qiagen was considering a sale, following CEO Thierry Bernard's November announcement that he would step down once the company had found his successor.

Bernard said during the company’s full-year and fourth-quarter financial results call in early February that it doesn’t “comment on rumors,” but creating shareholder value remained “open for discussion.”

The company reported sales of $2.09 billion for 2025, a 5% increase at constant exchange rates. Net sales for the fourth quarter rose 1% at CER to $540 million. For 2026, the company forecasts net sales growth of at least 5% CER from last year.