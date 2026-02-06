Qiagen 'open for discussion' on shareholder value, but CEO stays mum on takeover talk

Qiagen’s outgoing chief executive Thierry Bernard, M.D., told investors the company does not “comment on rumors” as takeover talks swirl around the diagnostics specialist.

Buyout speculation has been gathering pace in recent weeks, with Bloomberg News reporting in mid-January that the Netherlands company is “weighing strategic options, including a potential sale,” citing people with knowledge of the matter.

During its full-year and fourth-quarter financial results call on Feb. 5, investors pressed the CEO on takeover rumors.

“I was expecting a question on this,” Bernard said. “I mean, it's fair to say that our market is still ... going through consolidation. That's point No. 1. At the same time, Qiagen is delivering and focusing on delivering on our solid plan for the coming years.”

He added that the company doesn't “comment on rumors” but remains “open for discussion” that could create shareholder value. He declined to elaborate further.

These rumors have sped up since Bernard announced last November he would step down once a successor is found.

When asked about his position on the investor call, Bernard said, “What is important for the board and for the company is to find the best person for the job. So, we have a search ongoing. It's advancing very well, but we need to take the necessary time once again to find the best person for the job. In the meantime, we do have the management fully dedicated to Qiagen.”

Qiagen recorded 2025 sales of $2.09 billion, up 5% at constant exchange rates, “which was at the high end of the outlook for about +4-5% CER growth,” the company noted in its results release. Net sales for the fourth quarter were up 1% at CER to $540 million.

For 2026, the company is guiding net sales growth of at least 5% CER from last year.