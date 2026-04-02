Premier Radiology acquires teleradiology specialist GLOBIS

Premier Radiology Services, which has been on an acquisition tear in the last year, snapped up fellow teleradiology specialist Global Imaging Solutions, which goes by GLOBIS, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is the third such rollup for Premier since it acquired National Radiology Solutions in late January and Metis MD last July. It bought NationalRad in 2024. Financial details for all of the deal weren’t disclosed.

With the addition of GLOBIS, Premier can expand its subspecialized capabilities to support advanced diagnostic imaging needs across the U.S., the company said in an April 1 press release.

“Welcoming the GLOBIS team marks another exciting step for Premier, bringing a talented group of fellowship-trained radiologists, an expanded client base, and a dedicated support team,” Andy Copilevitz, Premier’s chief executive, said in a statement. “Together, these strengths enhance our platform and position us to meet the growing demand for high-quality teleradiology services in outpatient imaging.”

Jack Considine, M.D., and GLOBIS co-founder, along with his team will join Premier when the deal is completed.

GLOBIS makes an estimated 350,000 radiology reads annually through a network annually of imaging centers, orthopedic practices, and physician-owned groups.

Florida-based Premier, founded in 2006, interprets more than 3 million images annually through a network of more than 200 board-certified radiologists. Its latest deal comes just weeks after Radiology firm RadNet shelled out as much as 230 million euros on Parisian imaging specialist Gleamer to create what it calls “the largest provider of radiology clinical AI solutions worldwide.”

