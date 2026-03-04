RadNet snaps up Gleamer for €215M upfront to bolster its AI imaging portfolio

Radiology firm RadNet is spending up to 230 million euros on Parisian imaging specialist Gleamer to create “the largest provider of radiology clinical AI solutions worldwide.”

That’s according to a March 2 release announcing the deal, which will see RadNet gain access to Gleamer’s imaging products for cancer, multiple sclerosis lesions and bone fractures. Gleamer’s offerings include ChestView, BoneMetrics, BreastView and LungCT.

U.S.-based RadNet is paying 215 million euros upfront, with another 15 million euros on the table tied to future milestones.

RadNet plans to merge Gleamer with its 2020 DeepHealth buy, its artificial intelligence imaging subsidiary, the company said in the release.

RadNet currently runs several fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the U.S. with a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers.

The deal will also see RadNet push outside the U.S. and into Gleamer’s native Europe.

“As imaging volumes continue to rise amid an accelerating shortage of radiologists worldwide, reengineering high-volume workflows—particularly routine imaging such as X-ray, ultrasound and mammography—is becoming essential to sustaining access, efficiency and quality of care,” Howard Berger, M.D., president and CEO of RadNet, said in the release.

“The acquisition of Gleamer uniquely positions DeepHealth to expand its impact across routine imaging and high-impact acute diagnostic care and accelerate the delivery of automated diagnostics,” Berger added.