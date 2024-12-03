Philips, Mayo Clinic team up on AI for cardiac MRI scans

Philips and the Mayo Clinic have launched a new research collaboration focused on applying artificial intelligence to MRI scans of the heart with the goal of shortening exam times and streamlining workflows.

While CT images are typically used to help diagnose cardiovascular conditions, MRI scans can provide a clearer picture in certain cases of congenital heart disease or other issues affecting the heart muscle. However, the comparatively higher costs of MRI and its limited availability lead to limited adoption, according to the company.

“A complex cardiac MRI exam can take over an hour, which is often challenging for patients who suffer from claustrophobia inside the bore of the scanner, find it difficult to lie still or are unable to hold their breath for the required time,” Ioannis Panagiotelis, Ph.D., leader of Philips’ MRI business, said in a statement during the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), which is being held in Chicago.

“By applying AI at every stage of a cardiac MRI exam, we intend to expand access and greatly improve the patient experience, increase departmental efficiency, and deliver the detailed diagnostic information needed for optimal patient outcomes,” Panagiotelis said.

The project will look to combine separate AI technologies currently under development by both the Mayo Clinic and Philips, which the company said could one day aid radiographers in completing difficult heart scans with less training.

The collaboration is also set to explore the potential of lighter MRI scanners with lower magnetic field strengths with systems that are easier to install in a wider range of locations. At the same time, lower Tesla ratings would be safer for patients with cardiac implants such as a pacemaker.

Elsewhere at RSNA, Philips announced that its CT 5300 system, launched in Europe earlier this year, would make its continental debut. The AI-equipped CT 5300 scanner also has a particular focus on cardiac applications, with the ability to compensate for the motion of the heart as it beats for clearer images of the coronary arteries.