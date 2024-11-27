Philips re-ups cloud, AI collaboration with AWS, plans European expansion

Philips is expanding its collaboration with Amazon Web Services, focused on providing a cloud-based imaging diagnostics portfolio spanning radiology, pathology, cardiology and artificial intelligence programs.

According to the medtech company, it has migrated more than 150 healthcare sites in North and Latin America to its Philips HealthSuite Imaging on AWS platform, since the two began working together in 2023. Now, the pair have their eyes set on Europe.

Philips aims to collate patient data from radiology scans, digitized tissue slides and other records into a single workflow, while also offering remote access to diagnostic tools and follow-up guidance.

In addition, the two expect to employ generative AI applications and foundation models from Amazon to help automate certain routine tasks, with the goal of reducing some administrative burdens.

“Combining Philips’ healthcare informatics portfolio with AWS generative AI capabilities gives clinicians access to imaging insights so they can deliver more effective and efficient care to patients anywhere, anytime, with best-in-class security and privacy,” AWS CEO Matt Garman said in a statement.

That includes exploring how generative AI can help take conversational language recorded from clinicians and convert it into a structured medical report for review in real time.

“We’re working closely with clinicians to ensure workflows become more efficient and give back valuable time to healthcare providers,” said Philips CEO Roy Jakobs.