One Drop poaches Sanofi’s head of diabetes innovation to bring CGM biosensor to market

About a year after snagging one of Sanofi’s diabetes care leaders to head up its own commercial efforts, One Drop has turned yet again to the French pharmaceutical giant to recruit another leader for its latest project.

Carrie Siragusa, formerly the head of innovation and diabetes portfolio at Sanofi, has joined One Drop as the vice president of commercial strategy for its biosensor initiative.

Siragusa, who started her new role in May, is overseeing the rollout of One Drop’s first biosensor device for continuous glucose monitoring in people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and other chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

According to One Drop, the upcoming device will be able to collect thousands of data points on a daily basis and feed that information into One Drop’s predictive health platform, which relies on machine learning to make lifestyle recommendations.

The sensor also aims to provide a more widely accessible and affordable alternative to other continuous glucose monitoring devices and software—according to One Drop founder and CEO Jeff Dachis—with the ability to log health information automatically without requiring the use of fingerprick devices or other health-tracking wearables such as Apple Watches or Fitbits.

The company's biosensor project has been in the works for quite some time and received a significant boost last year when One Drop acquired Sano Intelligence, a San Francisco-based firm that spent nearly a decade developing a continuous glucose sensing platform.

The data-driven initiative has also helped to attract Bayer’s recent investments in the company. In August, Bayer led One Drop’s $34.7 million series C funding round, while also setting aside an additional $64 million for development fees and potential milestone payments.

The ultimate goal is to make deeper health tracking technology available to a much broader audience that may be at risk for chronic conditions, according to Rachel Yap Martens, the company’s senior vice president of commercial strategy and innovation.

“When coupled with One Drop’s telehealth platform and predictive capabilities, our biosensors will have the power to deliver personalized, preventative care to millions of more people worldwide,” Yap Martens said in a statement about Siragusa’s hiring.

Siragusa will report directly to Yap Martens—incidentally, a fellow Sanofi alumnus. Yap Martens joined One Drop in early 2020 when she swapped her role as Sanofi’s U.S. head of tech-enabled diabetes care for one guiding One Drop’s commercialization efforts.

Before following in her former colleague’s footsteps to One Drop, Siragusa spent nearly a decade at Sanofi. There, she worked her way up from managerial roles in financial analysis and technical accounting to the head of the Big Pharma’s diabetes portfolio, a role she held for a year beginning last June.