Laser-sensor startup Atonarp nets $50M to chase chemistry-free point-of-care diagnostics

To deliver point-of-care diagnostics without the need for chemistry sets or finicky reagents, Atonarp has raised $50 million to continue building out its digital, laser-based molecular sensor platform.

The Tokyo-based company produces miniaturized and automated mass spectrometers and tools for optical spectroscopy, with plans for tests backed by artificial intelligence that could derive clinical results from very small patient samples.

It now offers hardware for real-time quality control in pharmaceutical production by scanning for contaminants as well as devices for use in semiconductor manufacturing.

After raising $33 million in an August 2019 series C round, Atonarp turned its eyes toward diagnostic tests, with the goal of offering fast results combined with fingerstick blood collection.

Its ATON-360 device aims to take a snapshot of molecular bonds found across a sample, which can then be digitally stored and analyzed as many times as needed by different blood panels—starting with a slate of common tests, such as metabolic, lipid and kidney profiles as well as complete blood cell counts.

The company also hopes to offer continuous patient monitors, such as devices to quantify molecular toxins in dialysis patients.

Its latest series D round was led by WRVI Capital with additional participation from Furukawa Electric, Japan Post Investment, Boscolo Intervest, ATI Korea and Banner Industries, a flow component distributor that inked a sales partnership with Atonarp late last year aimed at computer chip manufacturing.

Alongside the $50 million fundraising, Atonarp announced it had hired Shaun Holt as chief operating officer. Holt previously served as chief financial officer for Berkeley Lights, developer of cell screening technology.

The proceeds will help carry the company toward its 2022 goal of furnishing a non-contact, optical diagnostic platform that can analyze multiple facets of biological fluid samples before ultimately pursuing a completely noninvasive laser system that works through the skin.

The dream of a fast, point-of-need, fingerprick blood testing machine is alive and well, despite Theranos' shadow, with a variety of novel approaches. Sight Diagnostics' FDA-cleared OLO machine uses digital microscopes to perform complete blood count tests visually and also spot the signs of certain infections.

Meanwhile, researchers have been pursuing CRISPR-based diagnostic tests with tagged molecules that glow when they interact with a particular genomic target. With a small, darkened box, a smartphone camera can be sensitive enough to detect the reaction and deliver a result within 30 minutes for diseases such as COVID-19.