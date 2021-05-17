Blood pressure device maker CardieX launches Conneqt consumer venture to compete with Apple, Fitbit

The consumer healthcare technology space just got a little more crowded, thanks to CardieX’s decision to launch a new subsidiary devoted to developing blood pressure monitoring devices for at-home and on-the-go use.

CardieX is splitting its AtCor Medical device-making division into two, with AtCor continuing to create vital signs monitors and accompanying software for clinical and research settings alongside an entirely new venture focused on producing direct-to-consumer wearables, apps and telehealth devices.

RELATED: ACC 2021: ReCor's ultrasound-powered kidney nerve device cuts down drug-resistant high blood pressure

Conneqt plans to roll out three new devices in its first year, plus two complementary software solutions. First up and set to debut by the end of 2021 is Pulse, a professional-grade blood pressure monitor for at-home use, which will be followed about six months later by the Pulse MD for clinical use.

Conneqt will also go head-to-head with the likes of Apple, Fitbit, Amazon and more with the 2022 launch of its Conneqt Band, a wearable device that will use light-based, PPG sensors to measure blood pressure, monitor underlying vascular conditions and give wearers a continuous analysis of their overall health.

All of Conneqt’s devices will use CardieX’s FDA-cleared SphygmoCor technology, which calculates central blood pressure levels. By combining a standard blood pressure measurement from the upper arm and a person's pulse rate, the system translates that data to help gauge blood flow and pressure at the heart and aorta.

According to the company, central blood pressure provides a more accurate depiction of vascular health and is a better predictor of heart attack, heart failure and stroke because studies have shown that it’s more closely linked to changes in heart, kidney and brain function than blood pressure taken from the arm.

Both the Pulse monitor and Conneqt Band will be connected to the ArtyGo companion app, which will track users’ heart health, use AI to analyze those data and generate tips to improve vascular performance, allow users to set up personal and group challenges and send the collected data directly to healthcare providers. A premium version of the app will also be available for about $30 a month, offering telehealth coaching to help subscribers manage chronic diseases and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Additionally, the Pulse MD monitor will link to ArtyNet, a companion software portal where clinicians can track vital signs data collected by the monitor.

RELATED: Apple Watch could gain long-sought glucose tracking with Rockley Photonics deal: report

The launch of CardieX’s Conneqt venture comes shortly after the Australian company increased its sales growth forecasts by 40% for fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30. By the end of the third quarter, CardieX saw its device sales grow by about 30% year over year.

In its fiscal year 2020, CardieX registered (PDF) about $2.88 million in revenue, up from the previous year’s $2.79 million, but saw a net loss of more than $2.22 million. With the debut of its Conneqt consumer brand, CardieX now expects to become profitable by the end of 2022.

“We are uniquely positioned to be a strong market entrant into the $100 billion health wearables market given our focus on vascular and heart health—the world’s No. 1 killer,” Craig Cooper, CardieX’s CEO and co-founder, said in a release.