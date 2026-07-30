Labcorp posts higher Q2 earnings on strength of diagnostics, lab services; adjusts full-year guidance

Labcorp continues to power along as it posts strong quarterly earnings led by growth in its diagnostics and lab services and triggering the medtech to raise its full-year guidance.

For the second quarter, the company hauled in $3.73 billion in sales compared to $3.53 billion for the same period last year. This was driven by its Diagnostics division, which saw a 5.5% increase to $2.9 billion versus the same period a year ago. The Biopharma Laboratory Services sector also jumped 6.5% to $836.2 million from $784.8 million year-on-year, the company said.

Analysts, however, had a consensus revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. This miss saw the company's shares down more than 2% after the release of its earnings early Thursday morning.

Labcorp has, however, adjusted its full-year 2026 revenue to between $14.71 billion and $14.82 billion, nudging up when compared to its previous forecast of $14.65 billion to $14.80 billion.

“During the second quarter, we expanded our leadership in oncology and other high-growth specialty areas, strengthened our position as the partner of choice for health systems, biopharmaceutical companies, and regional/local laboratories, and advanced our use of technology to improve the experience for consumers and providers,” Adam Schechter, Labcorp’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Our performance and continued execution position us well to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for customers and shareholders.”

Additionally, during the quarter, the company shelled out $225.7 million in acquisitions, repurchased $353.8 million of stock, and distributed $58.7 million in dividends. In June, Labcorp paid down $500 million in senior notes.

Earlier this week, the company announced it’s launching the Marker by Labcorp Genetic Health Panel, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing tool. The system analyzes 163 genes to determine patients’ risk of over 100 hereditary health conditions, including multiple types of cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease and various neurological, muscular, and metabolic conditions.

The test also gives insights into how patients’ genetics may determine their response to certain medications and traits related to athletic performance.