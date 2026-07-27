Labcorp launches DTC ‘Genetic Health Panel’ to seek out multiple diseases

Labcorp is launching the Marker by Labcorp Genetic Health Panel, a new direct-to-consumer genetic testing tool that analyzes 163 genes to determine patients’ risk of over 100 hereditary health conditions.

These conditions include multiple types of cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease and various neurological, muscular, and metabolic conditions. The test will also provide information about how patients’ genetics may influence their response to certain medications and traits related to athletic performance.

Labcorp said in a release that while almost 1 in 6 adults carry inherited risk for a serious but medically actionable condition, about 90% are unaware of it.

This new test aims to detect risk early so that patients can be connected with targeted interventions and lifestyle changes that prevent these conditions from developing and meaningfully improve outcomes. Counseling from licensed genetic counselors, who can help consumers understand results and take informed action on them, will be integrated into the testing experience.

“The Marker by Labcorp Genetic Health Panel expands access to genetic health insights by combining genetic testing, genetic counseling support and Labcorp’s genetics expertise into a single convenient healthcare experience,” said Dr. Leslie Saltzman, Labcorp’s vice president of consumer health solutions, in the release.

This is Labcorp’s first major consumer genetics product to be released since the company acquired genetic testing provider Invitae’s portfolio in 2024.

Labcorp said in a statement that it aims to shift genetic testing away from simply responding to consumers’ curiosity and towards driving prevention of medically actionable diseases.

The test is backed by Labcorp’s clinical genetics testing expertise through Labcorp Genetics and will be available on August 3 through Labcorp OnDemand.

Specimen collection will be performed through blood draws at Labcorp patient service centers and analyzed at the company’s laboratories, with results delivered through Labcorp’s new patient portal and MyLabcorp, its AI-powered mobile platform.