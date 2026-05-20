Labcorp joins lab results personalization push with ‘MyLabcorp’ AI app

Labcorp

The big new thing in medtech for 2026 is AI-powered apps and chatbots designed to help patients navigate their laboratory test results. Now, testing giant Labcorp is getting in on the act.

The company is launching “MyLabcorp,” a mobile app that brings together lab results with AI-enabled features and clinical guideline-based content.

The idea is that this can be viewed on a user’s phone via the app, giving users “additional context about their health and support more informed conversations with healthcare providers,” according to a May 20 statement.

The AI element is key. Labcorp said it has run a new survey in tandem with the launch, showing patients are increasingly turning to AI to interpret their health information.

Drilling down into the survey data, more than half of consumers (55%) view AI as “important for understanding healthcare information,” with 41% using the tech to interpret lab results and 35% using it to understand test ranges.

But as Labcorp notes, this can be dangerous as “many AI tools answer questions in isolation without broader clinical context.”

The app is designed to plug the information gap using its curated AI-generated explanations based on available data that build over time. It also includes an educational element that can give basic breakdowns of how certain parts of the body work, as an adjunct to help patients understand certain results.

“At Labcorp, we're investing in advanced technology and AI to make diagnostic insights more accessible, personalized and actionable, improving how people understand and manage their health,” Bola Oyegunwa, Ph.D., EVP and chief information and technology officer at Labcorp, said in a statement.

“MyLabcorp reflects this approach by combining Labcorp's scientific expertise with OpenAI's models to help individuals better understand their results and identify patterns over time, all within a secure, trusted environment,” Oyegunwa added.

This builds on similar projects launched by several of Labcorp’s rivals in recent months. This includes Quest Diagnostics, which in March launched a new Google-based AI chatbot tailored for lab test results, as well as Hims & Hers, which just last week debuted its first AI care agent to interpret biomarker lab results.

Verily’s “Verily Me” also emerged from beta mode in February and offers access to speedy, accurate health insights by connecting users to licensed clinicians who can provide health recommendations based on their medical records.