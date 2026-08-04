KKR inks $5.7B deal to take medtech manufacturing giant Integer private

Private equity giant KKR is expanding its healthcare portfolio with a deal to take medtech manufacturing giant Integer private for approximately $5.7 billion.

Plano, Texas-based Integer saw its shares climb after news of the sale was announced Monday, closing up about 2.7% at $124.50 per share.

Under the deal, KKR will pay Integer stockholders $127 per share in cash. The approximately $5.7 billion enterprise value includes the assumption of Integer’s outstanding debt. The companies expect the transaction to close by the end of the year, subject to approval from Integer stockholders and regulators.

Integer reported $1.85 billion in total sales for 2025, an increase of 8% from the previous year.

The device CDMO is a key global supplier of components and finished medtech products used in cardiovascular and neuromodulation therapies, among other areas. The company has about 11,000 employees.

The deal represents another move by a private equity firm looking to enter or expand its footprint in healthcare. Recent deals include American Industrial Partners’ approximately $1.27 billion acquisition of Avanos and Blackstone and TPG’s acquisition of diagnostics company Hologic in a transaction valued at up to $18.3 billion.

In March 2025, Sycamore Partners agreed to acquire drugstore giant Walgreens in a deal with an equity value of nearly $10 billion.

“Integer is an exceptional platform with highly differentiated capabilities across a global manufacturing footprint, a track record for quality and reliability, and a talented team operating in attractive, durable end-markets,” Max Lin, a KKR partner, said in a statement.

Upon completion of the acquisition, KKR said it intends to establish a “broad-based employee ownership and engagement program” consistent with the investment firm’s strategy of cultivating an ownership culture at companies in its portfolio.

“We believe this transaction recognizes the strength of Integer’s business, which includes our dedicated associates, our differentiated engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and our long-term growth opportunities, while providing stockholders with immediate and certain value,” Integer President and CEO Payman Khales said.

Goldman Sachs served as Integer’s exclusive financial adviser, while Centerview Partners, Barclays, Citi and Raymond James served as financial advisers to KKR.