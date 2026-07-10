KKR-backed Allyntra debuts to serve medtech industry as it announces new CEO

Global investment giant KKR has launched Allyntra as a new, precision-engineered solutions platform for the medtech industry while also announcing several senior management changes.

The Allyntra debut is part of the investment firm’s strategy to support the medtech arena with design, prototyping, and micro-manufacturing of highly specialized components, surgical tools, and diagnostic systems that demand microscopic tolerances.

Precipart, a CDMO that specializes in precision components for both the medical device and aerospace industries, is a key component in the strategy. KKR first invested in the company in 2023. It was founded by the Laubscher family in 1950.

As part of the Allyntra debut, Oliver Laubscher will leave his role as chief executive of Precipart and join the Allyntra board of directors.

Robbie Atkinson, formerly the CEO and president of Medical Manufacturing Technologies, has been named chief executive of Allyntra, the investment firm said in a press release.

Brian Highly, a former CEO of pacemaker and neurostimulator manufacturer Cirtec, will assume the role of chair of the board of Allyntra.

“The pace of innovation across medical technology and other highly engineered industries continues to accelerate,” Atkinson said in a statement. “As these technologies become more sophisticated, customers are looking for partners who can help them move faster, solve increasingly complex challenges, and bring new ideas to life.”

Ali Satvat, KKR’s head of global healthcare strategic growth, said that since the firm first invested in Precipart, “we’ve become increasingly convinced of the opportunity to create a distinctive precision-engineered solutions platform.”

The debut comes less than two weeks after KKR announced its HealthCare Royalty business would join with Sixth Street to pump as much as $1 billion to help California biotech BridgeBio ramp up for the launch of Attruby, designed to treat transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis cardiomyopathy.